FRANCIS MAZENKO

GODFREY — Francis B. Mazenko, 83, died at 3 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Morningside of Godfrey.

Born April 10, 1935 in Litchfield, he was the son of Frank and Susan (Thomas) Mazenko. He served the in the U.S. Army for two years and earned his bachelor's degree from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale and his MBA from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville.

He worked as a personnel director and retired as a recycling director from Owens-Illinois Glass and was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. He enjoyed working with computers and was always up on the latest technology. His passion was gardening which he enjoyed with his wife, Mary Ann. Their garden won second place in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch garden contest in 2015.

Fran was known by his energy and positive outlook, and by his desire to do good for others and for his community. Whether it be a hearty handshake, his infectious laugh, or dancing a polka, his presence brought a smile to others.

On April 25, 1964 he married the former Mary Ann McDonald in Alton. She survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Megan Walters (Tom) of Chatham, Illinois, and Beth Cullum (David) of Janesville, Wisconsin; one son, Michael Mazenko (Julie) of Denver, Colorado; 10 grandchildren, Matthew and Ryan Walters, Rebekah and Jacob Cullum, Joshua Cullum (Courtney), Anna, Caleb, and Molly Cullum, Austen and Chloe Mazenko; and one brother, Michael Mazenko (Annie) of Pensacola, Florida.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ed and Len Mazenko; and two sisters, Florence Hopper and Judy Pence.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 13 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 14 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to The Alton Foundation. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.