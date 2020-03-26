ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — Francis Grant McCune, 89, of Rosewood Heights, Illinois, also known as Mac by the guys at the refinery and Fran by his siblings passed peacefully Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Cedarhurst of Bethalto, Illinois. He was surrounded by his family. He was born July 19, 1930 in Wood River, Illinois, to Edward and Beatrice (Jenkins) McCune.

He traveled as child helping his mother during WWII, who was a Wood River Township nurse. He also helped run McCune and Sons Filling Station in Wood River, which his parents started in 1938. He was drafted in 1951 and served two years in the United States Marine Corps. Upon returning he went to work at Standard Oil and with the help of his brothers he continued with the filling station and started a laundromat in Wood River adjacent to the station. He eventually retired from Shell in 1988. He married Shirley Fleming in Dec. of 1960. In his free time he enjoyed skeet and trap shooting and flying his airplane.

He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Shirley McCune of Rosewood Heights; two sons, Michael G (Marcie) McCune of Dorsey, Illinois, and Gregory (Cathy) McCune of Godfrey, Illinois; five grandchildren, Megan (Tim) Kamp of Bethalto, Martha A. McCune and fiancé, Stephen Edwards of South Roxana, Illinois, Bryan McCune of Godfrey, Alex McCune of Alton and Nicholas McCune of Godfrey; and three grandchildren, Emerson K., Levi G. and Hadley M. Kamp.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Roland, John and Paul Dewey McCune.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions private services will be held at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights entrusted with professional services.

An online guestbook may be signed at www.paynicfh.com.