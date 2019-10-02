GODFREY — Dr. Francis Kamau Raphael Njoroge, 66, passed away at 5:28 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at Christian Hospital North East.

He was born on Sept. 5, 1953 in Thika, Kenya, the son of Raphael & Elizabeth Njoroge.

Kamau married Vicki June Armstead in Alton on May 26, 1990. She survives.

He was an Elder at the Central Alton Congregation of Jehovah's Witnessed and loved reading and learning new things. He was inquisitive and loved people but was also a quiet and humble man. He had a strong faith in his God Jehovah and the promises given in the Bible and sharing Bible Truths with others.

Kamau received his Bachelors degree from Principia College, Master's Degree from Southern Illinois College at Carbondale, and his Ph.D from Washington University. Teaching was his passion. He was a Professor at Lewis and Clark Community College for 25 years.

Kamau is survived by a brother, Joseph Ngugi; two sisters, Monica & Mary; three brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Tony and Barb Armstead, Jeffrey and Francine Armstead, and Marty and Cara Paulda-Armstead; and a sister-in-law, Anita Edwards; and special friends, Michael Parsons, Harvey Scoggins, and Gary Brown.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother and a sister.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday Oct. 4, 2019 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.

The family will conduct a memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Alton.

Memorials may be directed to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness.

