FRANK BOCK

ALTON — Frank Hilbert Bock Sr., 81, died at 5:35 a.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center in Alton, Illinois.

He was born July 29, 1937 in Alton the son of the late Hilbert and Myrtle (Lawless) Bock. He was a proud military veteran serving with the U.S. Navy. He spent 49 adventurous years on the Mississippi River working for Norman Brothers Inc. and Argosy Casino retiring in 2007. He loved and lost two very special women in his life, Mary Jo (Gilleland) Bock in 2004 and Judy (Lankford) Bock in 2015.

Surviving are four children, Frank Bock Jr. (Sandi Middleton), Greg Bock (Laura), Carol Bock (Denise Callahan) and Doug Bock (Tom Krygowski), seven grandchildren, and several great grandchildren, six siblings, Jim Bock, Toni Poore, Jackie Garrett, Alma Rogers, Georgia "Starr" Barnett and Verna Gray.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Robert Bock.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 10 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to the Alton 5A's Animal Shelter. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com