GODFREY — Frank E. Bowles Sr., 68, passed away at 2:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at Robings Manor in Brighton, Illinois.

He was born Oct. 21, 1951 a son of James and Dorothy (Johnson) Bowles. On Jan. 17, 1972 Frank married Donna Hiller in Alton, Illinois. She preceded him in death.

Frank served his country in the United States Army from 1971 until 1983.

He was a member of the 1st Church of God in Alton and the Boy Scout Troop 3 for 10 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and word search puzzles.

Frank is survived by his children, Dayna Alford of Godfrey, Illinois, and Frank Bowles Jr. (Beth) of Edwardsville, Illinois; eight grandchildren, Gabby, James, and Chase Alford, Kierstyn Clark (Andy), Larry Bowles (Kayliegh), Zachary Bowles (Alana), Leah Brass (Bill), and Tanner Miles; along with four great grandchildren, Ella, Walker, Quinn, and Greyson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and a brother, James Bowles.

Cremation rites will be accorded.

A private burial will take place at Upper Alton Cemetery at a later date.

An online condolence and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.