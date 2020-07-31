ALTON — Frank B. "Pete" Hartley, 96, passed away after a courageous battle with a lengthy illness at 11:02 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at his home in Alton, Illinois.

Born July 16, 1924 in Alton, he was the son of Isaac Jefferson and Bessie Lenora (Nichols) Hartley.

Mr. Hartley served in the U.S. Army during WWII and received a Purple Heart and Bronze Star Medal as well as other decorations and campaign ribbons. He retired as a carpenter for JC Smith Construction.

On April 4, 1952 he married the former Rea Natalie Steward in Alton. She survives.

Also surviving are his children, Jeff Hartley (Janice) of Cottage Hills, Illinois, Tim Hartley of Royal Lakes, Illinois, Rea K. "Kathi" McNish of Alton, Dan Hartley of Alton, Mark Hartley (Karen) of Alton, Scot Hartley (Pam) of Alton, and Frank Hartley (Caroline) of Alton; 27 grandchildren; 38 great grandchildren; and 11 great-great grandchildren.

Along with his parents; he was preceded in death by a daughter, Anna Marie Hartley; daughter-in-law, Jessica Hartley; grandson, Tim Hartley; and several siblings.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Upper Alton Cemetery with full military honors.

Following the service, a celebration of life will be at the Salvation Army. Reverend Scot Hartley will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.