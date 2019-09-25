ALTON — Mr. Frank Johnson was born Sept. 9, 1946 in Money, Mississippi. He was the son of the late to the late Milton and Mary Washington Johnson.

Frank was a graduate of Hunter High School, which is part of the Drew Mississippi Public School System. He moved to Alton, Illinois and was one of the first of three African Americans to be accepted to the Pipe Fitting Apprentice Program at Olin Corporation. He professed his faith and hope in Christ and became a member of Greater St. James in Alton, Illinois, where he served as part of the Usher Ministry. Frank had a love for his family, friends, basketball, telling jokes and having a good time.

On Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, surrounded by family and friends, he left his earthly home. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert, John Henry, Milton and Willie James Johnson, Hazy Gardner and a sister, Elizabeth Johnson.

Frank leaves to cherish his memories a son, Michael (Latisha) Quinn of Fairview Heights, Illinois; two daughters, Deeda Paul of Greenwood, Mississippi, and Tanjela Johnson of Alton, Illinois; a brother, Bennie (Betty) Johnson of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; five sisters, Bernice Hannon of Drew, Mississippi, Virginia (Eddie) Matthews of Eastpointe, Michigan, Mary Johnson of Milwaukee, Mattie (Jerry) Hill, and Annie (Clyde) Luten, both of Trenton, Tennesse; five grandchildren, Joel Hayes and Joletta Hayes both of Memphis, Tennesse, Tia Gray of Atlanta, Dayna Paul of Greenwood, and Dimitrius Paul of Detroit, Michigan; two great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Essie M. Johnson of Drew; his caregiver Oretha Jackson; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, family and friends.

Visitation will convene Friday, Sept. 27 at 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Greater Saint James Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery. The Rev. James Webb will officiate. Online registry is available at www.harrisonfuneralchapel.com.