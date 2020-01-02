GODFREY — Frank Lee Mayden, 88, of Godfrey, Illinois, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.

Born Nov. 28, 1931 in Clay City, Illinois, he was the only child of Burell and Kattie (Love) Mayden. Frank was thankful for his parents, who taught him proper values of life in a good Christian home.

A U.S. Air Force Staff Sargent, he served during the Korean Conflict. He worked as an electronic tech and avionic instructor for McDonnell Aircraft, McDonnell- Douglas, and later Boeing, retiring in Feb., 2010. Frank was thankful to have a job that he thoroughly enjoyed for 55 years, and he felt blessed to have employment that provided his family with a good living and good benefits. Above all, Frank was thankful for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Frank's life was especially blessed by being married to his wife, Grace Lorene (Lutz) Mayden for over 67 years. They married on March 2, 1952 in Clay City. She survives in Godfrey; also surviving are their five sons, Donald (Lynn) Mayden of Alhambra, Illinois, Richard L. (Michelle) Mayden of Ballwin, Missouri, Charles (Chris) Mayden of Alton, Illinois, Michael (Darlene) Mayden of O'Fallon, Illinois, and Patrick (Michelle) Mayden of Alton; nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at 11:30 a.m. Mon. Jan. 6, 2020 at Main Street United Methodist Church in Alton

Burial with military honors will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to BJC Hospice of the .

