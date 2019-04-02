FRANK MCPHERSON

MENA — Frank Ellis McPherson, Sr., of Mena, Arkansas, formerly of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at his residence on March 5, 2019.

He was married to wife Delores McPherson. She passed in 1997. He then married Peggy Crabtree, she survives.

He is also survived by his children, Vickie and Joe Heitz, Brenda and Ken Jackson, Susan Green, Pam Dillon and son, Frank McPherson, Jr.; 17 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a son, Gerald McPherson; his parents; and two sisters, Stell and Louise.

He owned McPherson TV and Radio. He was an over the road truck driver until he retired to Arkansas.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until time of service at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 5 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois. Pastor Terry McKinzie will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation

