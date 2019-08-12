FRANK VISSER

ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — Frank J. Visser, 77, passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at St. Clare Hospital in Fenton, Missouri.

Born Nov. 23, 1941 in St. Louis, he was the son of Gerrit and Mildred (Barnes) Visser.

Frank worked as a dedicated laborer for the Wood River Township Highway Department for over 30 years. He was an enthusiastic member of the Wood River Moose Lodge #1349, the Knights of Columbus #4688 and the Laborer's Local #338.

Frank was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He served with the 82nd Airborne Division in a covert mission in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. He then served with the 1st Cavalry Division in Vietnam. He was extremely proud of his service for his country, and always flew the U.S. flag at his home.

He married Dorothy Certa Dec. 30, 1967 in Wood River. She survives, as well as his children, Tony (Tammy) Visser of East Alton, Suzanne (Gary) Skaggs of Alton, Chrissy (Pat) Lewis of East Alton, Tim (Wren) Visser of Phoenix, Arizona, and Frank (Brittany) Visser of Alton. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Jesse, GiGi, A.J., Maria, Cecilia, Jade, John-Paul Frank, Niah, Gianna, Grae, Vinny, Chase and Sophia; two sisters-in-law, Marie (Clancy) McKee of Troy and Phyllis Lockwood of Bethalto; several nieces and nephews; and a special cousin, Joan Nieman of Highland.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Jenny Claire and Nancy.

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16 at Paynic Home for Funerals. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto, with Father Tom Liebler as Celebrant.

Burial, with full military honors, will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials may be made to Our Lady Queen of Peace School in Bethalto, to aid families in need of tuition assistance to enrich lives with a meaningful Christian education.

An online guestbook and information is available at www.paynicfh.com.