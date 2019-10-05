BRIGHTON — Fred Brown, 79, passed away at 10:57 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at his home with his family by his side.

He was born Feb. 10, 1940 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, the son of William and Lottie Brown. Fred married Frances Brown on April 7, 1989 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. She survives

He retired from Olin Corporation where he worked in the metallic division. He loved fishing and woodworking.

Fred is survived by his wife, Frances; four children, Kevin Brown, Kelly Brown, Kerry (Susan) Brown and Kurt (Tonya) Brown; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Emalee (Buck) Rhodes.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Evalee White, Floyd Brown and Ellis Brown.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Private inurnment will be held in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Memorials may be made to the .

