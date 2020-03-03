ALTON — Fred M. Duty, age 84, of Alton, Illinois, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 11:56 p.m. At OSF St. Anthony's Hospital in Alton.

He was born Oct. 30, 1935 in Godfrey, Illinois, a son of Frank M. and Lula (McCray) Duty. On Sept. 10, 1960 Fred married Sandra "Sandy" Smith in Alton at Cherry Street Baptist Church.

Fred was a Union Truck Driver for Local 525 and worked for Clay East Supply in Godfrey for 42 years and retired in 1998. He was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and enjoyed traveling with Sandy to Arkansas to visit with family.

In addition to his wife, Sandy; he is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Steven Eric and Jacqueline Duty of Glen Carbon, Illinois; two grandsons, Tyler Eric and Trevor Edward Duty; and several nieces and nephews.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents, five sisters, and a brother.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, where Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m Saturday March 7, with Pastor Greg Morrison and Fr. Jason Stone officiating.

Burial will follow at Mehlville Cemetery in Godfrey.

Memorials may be given to St. Jude's Hospital or St. Vincent DePaul Society.at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church.

