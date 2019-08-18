GODFREY — Fred E. Long Jr., 89, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center in Alton, Illinois.

He was born Feb. 24, 1930 in St. Louis, the son of Fred and Ruth (Stauffer) Long Sr.

He proudly served as a sergeant in the Marine Corps during the Korean War, 1947-1951. On Feb. 14, 1953 he married the love of his life, Jacquelin Reilly. He went to work for Southwestern Bell Telephone in 1952, retiring in December 1987 after 35 years.

After retirement, Fred and Jackie enjoyed their winter retreat in Myers Beach, Florida, eventually relocating to Branson, Missouri, where they had a home on Tablerock Lake for a number of years. They moved to Springfield, Missouri, and eventually to Godfrey, Illinois, to be closer to their family.

Fred enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting, golfing, tennis, horseback riding and also woodworking and stained-glass projects. He loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jacquelin (Reilly) Long; his daughter, Karen Hancock (Ken); a granddaughter, Caitlin Beck (Cody); a grandson, Eric Hosier (Jennifer); great-grandchildren Shane and Malorie Beck, and Rebecca, Kayla, and Sierra Hosier; a brother, Willis Long (Norma); a sister, LaVerne Held (Joe); and several close relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Shirley Froeschner (Gil) and Lois Pisani (Paul).

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 4-7 p.m. at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Burial will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Semper Fi Fund, Box 555193 Camp Pendleton, CA 92055-5193.

