BETHALTO — Frederick (Bud) Summers, Jr., 60, passed away at 5:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at Barnes Jewish Hospital with his family by his side. He was born on June 14, 1959 in Alton, Illinois, son of the late Fred and Lorraine (Hitchens) Summers. On Nov. 6, 2010 he married Tracey Lowrance at Trinity Chapel Alton, Illinois.

Raised in a musical family- his dad was a jazz bassist and his mom a public school music teacher and later an English teacher. Bud tried violin and piano early on but found his true instrument with a second hand guitar. Exposed to jazz, classical, opera and show tunes, he favored blues and rock. He attended Alton High School and graduated in 1977 and earned a B.A. in Music Performance from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville focusing on classical guitar and playing in the college jazz band. Bud had been a member of the music faculty at Lewis & Clark College, Principia College, and Greenville College; and he's been a guest instrumentalist on over a dozen albums for fellow artists.

Bud was an employee in various positions for the Alton School District for 30 years. He was a softball and football coach at the middle and high school. He taught various classes including computer courses and English. He worked in the Alton Success Academy as well as a Job Coach at St. Anthony's Hospital.

Bud will be remembered most as an outstanding musician. When he played, the music came from his heart and soul. Bud remained humble and felt as if each supporter was just as important as the other. On breaks he would circulate and try and talk to those that had come out to support him. His fan base ranged from locally to internationally. His music has touched many lives and will continue through his CDs.

In addition to his wife, Tracey; he is survived by his stepsons, Robby (Kelle Brown) Lowrance, Ryan (Karissa) Lowrance; grandchildren, Jerra (Nick) Vogel, William Brown, Kyleigh (Johnson) and Emersyn (Eme Lou) Lowrance; great grandson, Bennett Vogel; siblings Charles (Laura) Summers, and Nancy Summers (Larry Meesusen); sister in Law Tammy Jones; nephews, Trevor (Casse) Shaw, Travis (Misty) Shaw, and Brian (Katie) Nappier; and Many great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church Alton.

Visitation request Relaxed and casual atmosphere - wear attire promoting your favorite band or your Bud Summers T-Shirt.

In lieu of memorials – family request that you visit a local venue promoting live music and donate a tip in his honor.

