MISSOURI — Fred "Frank" Edward Werner, Jr., age 90, of Pacific, Missouri, passed Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.

Memorial service is Sunday, Oct. 11, from 2 p.m. until service at 4 p.m. at the Pentecostals of St. Louis, Missouri.

Inurnment is 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with full military honors.

Face masks mandatory.

Memorials and information at www.czboyer.com.