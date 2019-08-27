JERSEYVILLE — Freda Darlene Bock, 88, died at 4:03 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Rockbridge, Illinois on Aug. 9, 1931, and was the daughter of Fred O. and Verna (Watson) Marshall.

She was a lifelong resident of Jersey County, and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She began working at Town and Country Cleaners in Jerseyville, Illinois and subtle grace and keen sense of style made her a perfect fit as a sales clerk at several clothing stores in downtown Jerseyville, including Don's Department Store and Joseph's Apparel.

She married Frederick Henry Bock on Sept. 4, 1948 in Jerseyville, and together their marriage spanned nearly 70 years before his death on July 13, 2018.

Surviving are her three children and their spouses, Sherry and Greg Beauchamp, Connie and Ronald Blotna, and Rick and Denise Bock all of Jerseyville; Seven grandchildren and their spouses, Brett and Melissa Beauchamp, Stacy Beauchamp all of Jerseyville, Christen and Jeremy Edwards of Woodstock, Ashley and Drew Colwell of Springfield, Crystal Bock, Julie and Kory Graham, and Jenna and Josh Andres all of Jerseyville; 11 great grandchildren, Olivia, William, Anna, Emma, Trace, Tyler, Parker, Maddox, Morgan, Haven, and Beckham; two sisters, Marcella Meredith and Judy Russell both of Jerseyville; and a brother, Fred Marshall of Jerseyville.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Janice Bock; a brother, Marvin Marshall; and two sisters, Vivian Kadell and Sharon Frazier.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29 at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug 20. Rev. Brent Meyer will officiate.

She will be laid to rest alongside her husband and daughter at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Memorials may be given to either the Activity Department at Jerseyville Estates or to the Jersey Community High School Theatre Department.

