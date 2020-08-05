1/1
Frederick Heinemeier
1947 - 2020
EAST ALTON — Frederick Dean Heinemeier, 73, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at SSM DePaul Health Center.

Born Apr. 23, 1947 in Pana, Illinois, he was the only child of Elmer and Marie (Arndt) Heinemeier.

The U.S. Army and Air Force veteran retired from Olin Corp. after 40 years.

He later worked for Cabela's for two years. A true outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing and target shooting. He loved horses, owning several and showing them.

Survivors include his children, Larry (Jennifer) Heinemeier of Alton, Illinois, Amy Heinemeier of Rosewood Heights, Illinois, Tanya (Chris) Doucleff of Alton, Greg (Natalie) Heinemeier of East Alton, Melissa Schnoeker of Wood River, Illinois, Andria (Tim) Booth of East Alton, and Brian Heinemeier of Wood River; eight grandchildren, Kaleb and Brianna Heinemeier, Tori Bunt, Dylan Sherer, Austin Scroggins, Tevon and Jazlynn Warren, and Zachary Smith; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a granddaughter, Katie Bunt.

Memorial visitation will be Friday, Aug. 14 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 4 p.m. until services begin at 5 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the family to assist with expenses.

An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
PAYNIC HOME FOR FUNERALS - EAST ALTON
AUG
14
Service
05:00 PM
PAYNIC HOME FOR FUNERALS - EAST ALTON
