GODFREY — Frederick H. Korte 84, of Godfrey, Illinois, passed away on May 28, 2020 at St. Anthony's Hospital. He was born Oct. 11, 1935 on a farm in Sugar Creek Township. He was the son of the late Leo and Helen (Kohlbrecker) Korte. Fred married Maxine Hackert in 1956, and she preceded him in death. Fred was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a member of St. Peter and Paul Catholic church in Alton, Illinois. He graduated from Civic Memorial where he enjoyed playing football and baseball. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. He worked at the Alton Box Board for many years and later worked at National Marine until retirement. After retirement, Fred enjoyed spending time with his family, cooking, watching Cardinal baseball and wood working. He will be deeply missed by his surviving children, Teresa (Rodger deceased) Korte-Averbeck) of Alton, Mark (Kathy) Korte of Alton, Kathryn (James) Heffington of Jerseyville, Illinois, Patrick (Amanda) Korte of Tennessee, Timothy (Debbie) Korte of Mississippi Anthony (Laura) Korte of Missouri, and Rose Price of Alton; sisters, June (Dean) Sauls and Carol (Gary) Null; also 18 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents; he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Korte; a sister, Joanne Hudspeth; and a son-in-law, Rodger Averbeck. Memorials may be made to St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. A Carcade Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 3, from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, Illinois. A Mass of Christian Burial will be private at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in Saint Louis, Missouri. Online condolences and guest book can be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.
Published in The Telegraph from May 30 to May 31, 2020.