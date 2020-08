EAST ALTON — Frederick John Spence III, 78, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.

Visitation is Thursday, Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, Illinois.

Graveside service at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville with Julie Gvillo officiating.

Memorials can be made to Riverbend Humane Society of Jerseyville, a no kill shelter.

