ALTON — Fredrick Fischer, 90, passed away peacefully in his sleep at 6:55 a.m. on Saturday, August. 29, 2020, at Beehive Assisted Living Facility in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

He was born an American Citizen on September 5, 1929, in Toledo, Ohio. Fred grew up in Stuttgart, and in Geislingen, Germany as his parents had returned to Germany during the great depression. He was the only child of Fredrick and Babette Fischer.Having survived with his mother the tragic death of his father Fredrick Fischer during the end of WWII, Fred finished his primary education and high school in war-torn Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany. At 18 Fred and his mother worked for the USO.He moved back to the USA at 20 and lived with his Aunt's family. Fred's mother Babette joined him later and dedicated her life to her son.

Fred worked at a steel mill and other jobs to finance his studies at Shurtleff College and Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville. Fred also studied at University of Colorado, Princeton University, and completed his master's degree at Middlebury College in Vermont.Fred worked as a German teacher for Alton Community School District serving various positions from Septemeber 20, 1953 till his retirement on June 6, 1994. He took a leave of absence during 1963-1964 to teach as a Fulbright exchange teacher in Herford, Germany.Fred also taught part-time German and history in various colleges and at Marquette High School.

A life-long educator, Fred dedicated his life to improving understanding of German and other cultures.Having founded the German-American exchange program with Siegried Graner in 1982 as part of the Goethe Institute's German American Partnership Program, Fred devoted his life to the cause and continued the exchange between Alton High School/Marquette and the Hans Grueninger/Helene Lange Gymnasium of Markgroeningen.

Fred had an intense curiosity in history and in other cultures, and an even greater enthusiasm for life.His eternal optimism was infectious and energized his long productive, adventure-filled happy life.Fred loved traveling and good food. He traveled in over 44 countries in 4 continents, each time making impressions on people he met with his kindness, love, his great sense of humor, and positivity. Fred was a dedicated and devoted father.Fred lived with his son during his last 30 years. Fred is survived by his only son Dr. Youngchoon Joseph Fischer-Hahm.

Also surviving are a cousin Dolores Fischer in Bethalto, IL (and daughter and son, Shelly Lohr of Godfrey, IL and Mike Fischer of Florida) a cousin Waltraud Manz and her two sons Alexander, Matthias in Kuchen/Amstetten, Germany; a cousin Herta Born of St. Louis, Missouri; surviving are Sue Robinson(Born), Sarah Born, and several cousins.Other surviving Fred's favorite people include Mike Kelly, Mary Hoekstra(Boland) and her husband Ed, Judy Howald, Suzanne Kamp, Debbie Kamp and her husband Jeff, Vera Fenner and Kurt, Pat Gelzinnis, Nancy Dennis, John Ketchens; and all members of the Hahm family, all members of the Boland family, all members of the Howald family, and members of the Schwarz family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his cousins Horst Fischer, Heinz Manz, and Werner Born; and good friends John Boland, Sherwood 'Chub' Howald, and G Schwarz. A memorial service will be held in Fredrick Fischer's honor later at Lovejoy United Presbyterian Church in Wood River, Illinois when COVID-19 related restrictions are resolved. Date and time will be announced.

Fred's ashes will find their eternal resting place next to his beloved mother at Woodburn Cemetery in Woodburn, Illinois. Donations in his honor can be made by checks made out to Alton High School: German Club/German American Exchange program. 4200 Humbert Rd, Alton, IL 62002

Please send happy and uplifting memories/stories of Fredrick Fischer to the following email address to celebrate Fred's legacy; legacyfredrickfischer@gmail.com.