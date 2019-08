JERSEYVILLE — Fredrick H. Heitzman, 68, of Jerseyville, died at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at his home in Jerseyville.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of funeral services at 1 p.m., Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Burial is in Newbern Cemetery in Dow.