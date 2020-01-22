ALTON — Freeman Hamilton Hall, Sr. was born on Oct. 20, 1940 in St. Louis, Missouri, to Lady Mae and Fred Hall, Sr. He was a wonderful husband to Carolyn Jean Hall for 45 years and a loving father to six beautiful children.

He worked for Owen- Illinois Glass Company in Alton, Illinois, for 25 years before retiring due to plant closure.

Following his retirement, he continued working in various industries such as Auto Butler and Elite Staffing where he earned the names, "Hard Rock" and "Pops" because he was one of the most dedicated, hard working, and oldest workers. Freeman also worked in the home remolding field, however, his most recent venture was acquiring a riding lawn mower in 2019 to begin a new lawn business.

Freeman loved playing with his 22 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; shooting pool, playing card games, drawing comic book characters and fishing along the Mississippi banks in the little time he had between work and family.

Freeman departed this life to go live with Jesus on Friday, Jan. 17, at 11:48 a.m. at Saint Anthony's Hospital in Alton.

He is survived by one sibling, Catherine Moore; six children, Carolyn Lenoir, Moneak Goner, Linda Lenoir, Freeman Hall, Jr. and his wife Candy (Bowen), Lisa (Hall) Gacheru and her husband Michael, and Cynthia Hall; 22 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will convene Saturday, Jan. 25, from 9 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. at Deliverance Temple Complex C.O.G.I.C.

Interment will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery. Bishop Jesse Prather will officiate.

Online registry is available at www.harrisonfuneralchapel.com.