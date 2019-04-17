Obituary
Fuzell Roston


ROSTON

EDWARDSVILLE — Fuzell L. "Fuzzy" Roston, 55, of Edwardsville, Illinois, died at Barnes Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, Missouri on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 3:40 a.m. Friends may call on Monday, April 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Northside Baptist Church. Funeral services are Monday, April 22 at 1 p.m. at New Northside Baptist Church. Graveside services will be on Tuesday, April 23 at 11 a.m. at Benld Cemetery. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.
Published in The Telegraph from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019
