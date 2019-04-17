ROSTON
EDWARDSVILLE — Fuzell L. "Fuzzy" Roston, 55, of Edwardsville, Illinois, died at Barnes Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, Missouri on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 3:40 a.m. Friends may call on Monday, April 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Northside Baptist Church. Funeral services are Monday, April 22 at 1 p.m. at New Northside Baptist Church. Graveside services will be on Tuesday, April 23 at 11 a.m. at Benld Cemetery. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.