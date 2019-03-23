G. ROSMARY GIBERSON

EDWARDSVILLE — G. Rosmary Giberson, age 89, of Edwardsville, died at 11:23 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the Bethalto Care Center in Bethalto.

Rosmary was born October 4, 1929, in East Alton, the daughter of the late Gilbert & Nellie (Anderson) Lozier. She married George A. Giberson on March 6, 1948, in East Alton. He preceded her in death on December 20, 2007.

Rosmary is survived by two daughters, Carol Roseberry & husband, Larry, of Edwardsville, and Melanie Russell & husband, Robert, of Alton; 2 grandchildren, Bill Roseberry and Brandon Russell; and close family friend, Dakota Grindstaff and family.

She was preceded in death by 1 sister, Anita McClellan, an infant sister, an infant brother; step mother, Hazel; 2 step brothers, Harry and Linn Anderson; and step sister, Mildred Fitcher.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville.

The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the funeral home with Pastor Jason Pierce officiating. Interment will be at Kane Cemetery in Kane, Illinois.

The family request memorials to the or Metro East Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.