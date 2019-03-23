GABRIEL TOMLIN

GRANITE CITY — Gabriel Shane Tomlin Sr., 41, of Granite City, IL passed away at 1:34 a.m. Thurs. Mar. 21, 2019 at his home.

He was born Aug. 30, 1977 in St. Louis, MO to Cecil Tomlin Sr. of Fayetteville, AR and the late Sandra (Smith) Tomlin.

Shane was a carpenter for Alexander Investments. He loved being outdoors, barbecuing and playing practical jokes on his friends.

In addition to his father, he is survived by 7 children: Katie Tomlin of Wood River, IL, Taylor McCallister of Granite City, Gabriel Shane Tomlin Jr. of Wood River, Dilan "Freedom" Tomlin of Elk, OK, Mathew Tomlin of Granite City, Caysun Tomlin of Granite City and Kaylee Tomlin of Granite City; his companion: Amanda Fenton of Granite City; 4 step-children: Jacob Fenton of Edwardsville, IL, Madison Fenton of Pontoon Beach, IL, Ashley Fenton of Edwardsville and Brittany Fenton of Edwardsville; 4 grandchildren: Isaiah & Cassady Johnson, Estlynn McCallister & Christopher Pyles Jr.; 2 sisters: Dawn (Kelly) Yeager of Fayetteville, AR and Tonya (Chris Moerlien)Tomlin Wallace of Granite City; 2 brothers: Cecily (Mary) Tomlin Jr. of Granite City and D'Ryan Tomlin of Fayetteville; aunts and uncles: Connie & Butch Chronister of Granite City, Kay Stallions of Granite City and Karen Ruth Wallace of Cadiz, KY; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother: Joshua Tomlin; grandparents: Wilma & Leslie Smith and Norma & Leon Tomlin; uncles: Harold Gene Wallace and James Stallions; and a nephew: Cecil Tomlin III.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until time of services at 7 p.m. Tues. 3/26/2019 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Teri Davis officiating. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Wed. 3/27/2019 at Dry Fork Cemetery in Salem, MO.

Online information and guestbook may be found at www.wojstrom.com.