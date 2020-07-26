Gail Ufert

WOOD RIVER — Gale L. Ufert, 66, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, July 23, 2020, at her residence.

Born in Alton on Jan. 16, 1954, she was the daughter of Harold L. and Betty L. (Duley) Kessinger.

She had worked as an administrative assistant for the Wood River Township Supervisor's Office for 27.5 years before retiring.

Gale was an active community volunteer. She was a current Wood River City councilwoman, served on the East Alton-Wood River High School board from 2001-2007, was active with the Wood River Heritage Council, past chairperson for the Wood River Beautification Committee; a published artist, an annual supporter of the Jacoby Arts Center, and past member of the Alton Eagles Auxiliary.

On Dec. 30, 1992, in Edwardsville, she married Fred E. Ufert III. He died March 25, 2015.

Surviving are sons, Colin (Lisa) Overmeyer, of Benld, Troy Ufert and Anthony Ufert, both of Wood River; six grandchildren; a great grandchild; sisters-in-law, Cleada Kessinger and Nancy (Terry) Fairless.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, David Ufert; three brothers, Gary L., Billy G. and twin, Dale L. Kessinger; and a sister, Helen Bertagnolli.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. Tuesday at Holy Angels Parish Church in Wood River. Father Donald Wilford will officiate.

Memorials may be made to "Save The Roundhouse Fund" (non-tax deductible).

Marks Mortuary in Wood River has been entrusted with arrangements.