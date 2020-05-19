Gale Allen
1954 - 2020
COTTAGE HILLS — Gale L. Allen, 66, passed away 8:34 p.m, Monday, May 18, 2020 at his residence. Born Feb. 4, 1954 in Pittsfield, Illinois, he was the son of George Allen of Cottage Hills, Illinois, and Rosa Jane (Silkwood) Whitley of Pittsfield. Gale was a machinist for Emerson Electric in St. Louis, Missouri. Surviving in addition to his parents; sons, Joshua Allen of Cottage Hills, Brian Allen of Granite City, Illinois, and James Allen in Washington; eight grandchildren; brother, Jeff Allen in Pittsfield; and half-brothers, Mark Allen of Rosewood Heights, Illinois and Doug Whitley of Pittsfield. A sister, Pam Allen, preceded him in death. No service has been scheduled at this time. Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois, in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Telegraph from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL 62095
(618) 254-5544
