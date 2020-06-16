ALTON — A Wood River, Illinois, native, Gale Mathis was the daughter of Pauline Ruth Best and Harley Escoe Mathis. A gifted folk singer and musician, Gale performed throughout St. Louis, Missouri, and the Riverbend area during the 1970s.

Gale resided in St. Louis for most of her adult life. There she made a mission of providing high quality customer service in the fire protection industry, determinedly meeting each client's request, no matter how challenging. In 2017, she returned to her roots, settling in North Alton, Illinois.

From 1983 onward, she was partnered with Kathryn Zellich (St. Louis). They wed in 2014, when same-sex marriage was legalized.

Gale's surviving relatives include a brother, William (Mayme) Mathis, Sr.; nieces, Gina (Steve) Scott and Holly (Joel) Denton; and a nephew, William (Charlotte) Mathis. Jr.

Gale was a devoted second mother to Tracy Lia Zellich, deceased, and Richard Kingston (Angeline) Zellich. She was an honorary grandmother to Alyssa, Jacob, Alex, Sam, and Nicholas.

Gale's quiet, unassuming demeanor engendered respect from all who met her. A born nurturer, she loved people and animals in equal measure, and worked tirelessly to assist anyone in need. Gale was a lifelong proponent of organ and tissue donation; many others will benefit from her selfless decision to donate.

At Gale's request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute to Cornerstone Center for Early Learning, 3901 Russell Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63110; to Found A Hound Rescue, 1524 West Delmar, Godfrey, IL 62035 ; or to Mid-America Transplant, 1110 Highlands Plaza Drive East, Suite 100, St. Louis, MO 63110.