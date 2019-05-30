Gale Scheller

Obituary
SCHELLER

LITCHFIELD — Gale Randle Scheller, 88, of Litchfield, Illinois, formerly of Mt. Olive, Illinois, died on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 11 p.m. at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Illinois. Visitation will take place on Friday, May 31 from 5-7 p.m. at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Mt. Olive. Funeral Ceremony will take place on Saturday, June 1 at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Mt. Olive. ​Burial will take place in Mt. Olive City Cemetery.​ Memorials may be made to Mt. Olive Cemetery and Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Published in The Telegraph from May 30 to May 31, 2019
