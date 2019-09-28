KAMPSVILLE — Garnell E. Dirksmeyer, 96, passed away at 9:28 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab.

She was born July 9, 1923 in Mozier, Illinois to the late Bryan and Veda (Nevius) Cress. Garnell married Donald Dirksmeyer in April of 1941, he preceded her in death.

She is survived by one daughter, Sharon Brangenberg of Kampsville, Illinois and one son, Richard Dirksmeyer of Virginia, Illinois; one sister, Lela Kelly; five grandchildren, Jacki (Tracey Leach) Dirksmeyer, Dawn (Jim) Johnessee, Brent (Cathy) Dirksmeyer, Cris (Kristy) Clendenny, and Carey Clendenny; four great-grandchildren, Ashleigh Clendenny, Nick and Matt Tomlonivich, and Emily Weed; two great-great-grandchildren, Colton and Wyatt Tomlonivich.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Dirksmeyer; son, Gary Dirksmeyer; son-in-law, Roy Brangenberg; five brothers, Ernie Cress, Jim Cress, Donnie Cress, Eddie Joe Cress, and infant Milo Cress; and four sisters, Lorene Howland, Erma Walton, Shirley Thomas, and Wanda Sahneto.

Visitation will be on Monday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. until service at 11 am, at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home, Hardin, Illinois.

Burial will follow at Summit Grove Cemetery in Kampsville.

Memorials may be made to Summit Grove Cemetery or North Calhoun Ambulance.

Gress, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin is in charge of arrangements.