GODFREY — Gary L. Harris, age 77 of Godfrey, Illinois, born Aug. 5, 1941 in Waterloo, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family.

Gary graduated from Iowa State University and participated in the Navy ROTC Program while there. After graduating, he went to work for Olin Corporation. Over his career, he worked for McDonnell Douglas, Helmkamp Construction, and retired from Boeing with 25 years of service. He was a Navy veteran. He chose to serve in the community with years of involvement with the Wood River Jaycees, and 22 years serving on the school board of Roxana Community Schools. He was a great dad to Todd, Christi and Marcia.

He raised his family at St. John United Church of Christ in Wood River, Illinois, where he taught Sunday School. Later he loved being a member with his Christian family at East Maple Street Chapel in Hartford, Illinois and recently he attended Prince Road Church of Christ in Fosterburg, Illinois.

Gary loved shopping in antique stores, especially for personalized occupational shaving mugs. He was a member of the National Society of Shaving Mugs Collectors. He also shared in his dad's love of coin collecting and as a child he collected matchbook covers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle G. and Jeanette (nee Stewart) Harris; two brothers-in-law: Dale Heishman and Gene Rhodes.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Kay (nee Durham) Harris, whom he married Oct. 25, 1986; his three children: Todd (Anna) Harris of Long Grove, Illinois, Christi (Jeff) Counton of Maryville, IL, and Marcia (Gene) Dodds of Granite City, IL; nine grandchildren: Alli, Hunter, Chase and Tad Counton, Ben, Sarah and Ryan Harris, Parker and Ava Dodds; a brother, Donn (Sharon Miller) Harris; brother-in-law, Robert (Kathy) Durham; and two sisters-in-law: Lois Rhodes and Dolores Heishman.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 1 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home in Maryville, Illinois. Funeral service will be at 12 noon following the visitation with Chris Schiber officiating. Burial will be in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana, Illinois . Memorials may be made to The Crisis Food Center in Alton or Roxana School Foundation, and will be received at the funeral home.

