ALTON — Gary Lee Bartholomew, 71, of Alton, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital with family by his side.

He was born July 1, 1948, in Alton, the son of Harold Lee and Frieda Eileen (McCleery) Bartholomew. He married Rebecca Loy on Jan. 2, 1979, in East Alton, Illinois, and she survives.

Gary was proud to have served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked at Laclede Steel in Alton for many years.

Gary enjoyed working on his '57 Chevy Nomad. He also enjoyed building various types of models. Gary was a member of United Church of God in St. Louis, Missouri.

In addition to his wife, Rebecca, he is survived by two sons, Greg Bartholomew, of Edwardsville, Illinois, and Alan Bartholomew of Wood River, Illinois; a brother and his wife, David and Mary Bartholomew, of Alton; several nieces and nephews; and, many friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.

A funeral procession will be leaving the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, for burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.