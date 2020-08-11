Gary Brawley

O'FALLON — Gary Eugene Brawley, of O'Fallon, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 24, at the age of 70. Beloved husband of fifty wonderful years to Joyce Brawley; cherished son of the late William and Betty Brawley; devoted father of Bryan Brawley and Stacey (Melvin) Mohn; loving grandfather of Kaitlyn Brawley, Logan Brawley, and Aubrey Mohn; dear brother of the late Terry Brawley.

Gary proudly and honorably served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed building and flying RC airplanes, and loved going out on motorcycle rides.

He is remembered with fondness, for his hardworking nature, and devotion to friends and family. Gary was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Memorial contributions may be made in Gary's honor to may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Kidney Foundation.