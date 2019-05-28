GARY CLARK

VIRGINIA BEACH — Gary Lee Clark, 28, died at 10:49 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

He was born April 5, 1991 in Maryville, Illinois the son of Ed Clark of Collinsville, Illinois and Mary Beth (Erney) and her husband Gerard Fischer of Godfrey, Illinois.

He graduated in 2009 from Marquette Catholic School in Alton, Illinois. Gary had served in the U.S. Navy as a Hull Maintenance Technician Petty Officer 2nd Class (HT2) and was currently working as a welder in Virginia.

In addition to his parents and stepfather surviving are two brothers, Eddie Clark of Godfrey and Brogan Fischer of Godfrey. He was preceded in death by one sister in law, Kassie Clark.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of Memorial service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 1 at The Nature Institute in Godfrey with full Naval honors. Memorials may be made to The Nature Institute in Godfrey or 5A's Animal Shelter. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com