FLORIDA — Gary Combs of Fort Myers, Florida, previously of Bethalto, Illinois, went to his final resting place on Saturday, Feb. 15 2020 at 9:20 p.m.

He was born on July 5, 1938 in Steelville, Illinois, to Morris and Corrine Combs (deceased). He married the former Ida Gibson in 1961. She passed away in March, 1990.

Together they had three children, Terry (Bea) Combs of Staunton, Illinois, Sherry Combs and J.R. Highly (deceased) and Theresa (Dave) Lawrence all of Bethalto; four grandchildren, April, Brad, Frannie and Kevin; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Gary married a lovely lady, Blanche Johnson, in Bowling Green, Kentucky, in Oct. 1997. She passed away in Dec. 2009. She brought into the family two children, Donna Johnson, of Fort Myers, and Edward Hatcher (deceased); three grandchildren, Jason, Larry and Angela; and five great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by an aunt, Shirley Cunningham; a sister Gloria (Don) LeClaire; four nieces and a nephew; and great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Roger Combs.

He worked at GM in St. Louis, Missouri, from 1959 until 1979, when he moved to and worked at the Corvette Plant in Bowling Green, retiring in Jan, 1991 after 31 and 1/2 years of service.

He received several acknowledgements for his service.

Gary was also a member of the Moose Lodge while living in Bethalto, Bowling Green, and Fort Myers. His Lifetime Membership was in Bowling Green.

Gary was a good man that loved his whole family and his whole family loved him. He will surely be missed.

Per Gary's wishes, there will be no service.