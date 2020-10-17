Gary Cooper

ARIZONA — Gary "Dean" Cooper, 86, a resident of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Gary Dean Cooper was born in Alton, Illinois, on Aug. 19, 1934 to Owen and Georgia Cooper.

He married his high school sweetheart, Arlene Figge, who passed away in 1961. Together they had three children; Craig, Cathy, and Clayton.

He also has a daughter, Susan, from a second marriage.

He is survived by his wife, Rosemary (her children and grandchildren); His daughters, Catherine Boyles and Husband Jimmy, and Susan Cooper; Four grandchildren, Chris Boyles and wife Judy, Jennifer Collins and Husband Tim, Kyle Cooper and Calvin Cooper; and seven great-grandchildren, David Boyles, Krispen Boyles, Aidrick Boyles, Katalina Boyles, Kendra Collins, Katie Collins, and Owen Cooper.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his high school sweetheart and wife Arlene; and his sons, Craig (1985) and Clayton (2004).