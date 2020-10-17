1/1
Gary Cooper
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ARIZONA — Gary "Dean" Cooper, 86, a resident of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Gary Dean Cooper was born in Alton, Illinois, on Aug. 19, 1934 to Owen and Georgia Cooper.

He married his high school sweetheart, Arlene Figge, who passed away in 1961. Together they had three children; Craig, Cathy, and Clayton.

He also has a daughter, Susan, from a second marriage.

He is survived by his wife, Rosemary (her children and grandchildren); His daughters, Catherine Boyles and Husband Jimmy, and Susan Cooper; Four grandchildren, Chris Boyles and wife Judy, Jennifer Collins and Husband Tim, Kyle Cooper and Calvin Cooper; and seven great-grandchildren, David Boyles, Krispen Boyles, Aidrick Boyles, Katalina Boyles, Kendra Collins, Katie Collins, and Owen Cooper.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his high school sweetheart and wife Arlene; and his sons, Craig (1985) and Clayton (2004).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved