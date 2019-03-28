GARY DOERR

ALTON — Gary Doerr, age 74, of Alton, Illinois, passed away March 26, 2019 at his home.

He was born Sept. 5, 1943 in Wood River, the son of William and Ruth (Hutchinson) Doerr.

Gary married Diane Grecny on March 15, 1969 in Monmouth, Illinois. She survives.

He graduated from Civic Memorial High School and then served in the Army during the Vietnam War as a Medic in the Medical Corps. He was a member of the Alton VFW Post 1308 and worked at the St. Charles Clinic as a Director of Operations. He formerly served as an Alderman in the 3rd Ward in Alton and was currently serving on the Alton planning Commission. Gary was dedicated to local politics and served as a Democratic Precinct Committeeman.

In addition to his wife, Diane; he is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Kristine & Matt Cleland and Victoria & Josh Peck; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Nick & Francesca (Franze) Doerr, Stephen Doerr; eight grandchildren, Miranda, Avery, Miles, Penny, Jake, Max, Eva and Anastasia.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of funeral services at 3 p.m. on Sunday March 31 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton with Rev. Tim Pate officiating. The Alton VFW Post 1308 will conduct military rites at the funeral home.

Burial will be private.

Memorials may be made to the Disabled Veterans.

