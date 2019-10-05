CARLINVILLE- Gary Charles Foiles, 65, of Shipman, passed away at 12:25 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at his home.

He was born Feb. 28, 1954, in Litchfield, Illinois, the son of Robert and Mae (Johnson) Foiles.

In 1979, Gary met the love of his life, Rose Kathryne Best. They spent 40 years in love and married, in Carlinville, Illinois. She survives.

Prior to retirement, Gary owned and operated Foiles Painting and Sandblasting. He was also the general manager for Precision Applied Coatings.

He had a love for the art of motorcycling, was a member of Valkyrie Riders Cruiser Club, and worked with draft horses here and there. For many-a-Christmas, Gary was known to play the role of Santa Claus for his nieces and took great pleasure in being referred to as such throughout the rest of the year. He loved his family and will be missed by each and every one of them.

In addition to his wife, Rose, survivors include his mother, Mae of Shipman; daughter, Nikole Salzman, of Brighton; two grandchildren: Shelby and Brady Salzman, of Brighton; two siblings, Deonia (Dale) Mathis, of Shipman, and Garland (Joni) Foiles, of Medora; nieces and nephews, Letoyia and Clayton VanDaley, of Wichita, Kansas, Preston Mathis, of Greeneville, Tennessee, Dakota Foiles, of Medora, Clinton Foiles and Kassy Voss, of Medora, Lori Kroeger of Dorsey, Illinois,and Kelly Crafton, of Brighton, Illinois; and, two great nieces, who lovingly called him "Uncle Gray" or "Santa," Nola Mae VanDaley and Daisey Mae Foiles.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Burial of cremated remains will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, in Shipman Cemetery.

Anderson Family Funeral Home in Shipman has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Autism Speaks.

