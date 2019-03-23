GARY FRANSEN

ALTON — Gary Edward Fransen, 68 passed away at 12:55 a.m., Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Barnes Jewish Hospital, after a long battle with Leukemia, with his wife and daughter by his side.

He was born in Freeport, Illinois on April 29th, 1950 to Robert and Genevieve Mae (DeSherlia) Fransen. He was raised in Hardin and Jerseyville, Illinois. Gary was raised by his mother, Genevieve and stepfather, Lee Dudderar. He graduated from Jerseyville High School and was a drummer and played baseball for several years.

He enlisted March 17th, 1968 in the US Navy and trained at Great Lakes Naval Academy in Chicago, Illinois. He was a sergeant in the US Navy Seals from 1968 to 1973. He was a Vietnam Veteran and received the US Navy Cross and other medals.

Gary married Susan Hawkins on September 14th, 1973 in Godfrey, Illinois. She survives him. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed the outdoors, traveling, and reading history. He was a rock and roll drummer in several bands. He was employed at National Marine and worked on tow boats. He also owned Crazy Dave's Fireworks in Missouri.

He is loved and will be greatly missed by his wife Susan, his only daughter and her husband, Cara and Justin Yinger along with his two grandchildren, Justin and Joshua Yinger, as well as his sister and her husband, Janie and Michael Mundy of Springfield, Illinois, and extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law Charlotte Hansen.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Hardin cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the .

