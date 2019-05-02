GARY GOODWIN

WOOD RIVER —Gary W. Goodwin, 72, passed away 6:03 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at his residence.

Born Feb. 18, 1947 in Bunker Hill, Illinois he was the son of Ernest Goodwin of Clinton, Illinois and the late Ruth (Davis) Clinton.

A U.S. Army veteran, Gary had been a bus driver for First Student Bus Lines.

He married Rose Ellen Cunningham who preceded him in death in Nov. of 2012.

Surviving are a daughter, Amanda (Andrew) Wilson of Roxana; grandson, Evan Wilson; brothers, Ernest "Bud" Goodwin of Waverly, Illinois, Thomas Goodwin of Clinton; and sister, Janet Brady of Clinton.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 6 at the Chapel of Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois. Rev, Steve Disney will officiate. Military Honors will be performed by the Ritual Team of Alton VFW 1308.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois is in charge of arrangements.