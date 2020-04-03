HARTFORD — Gary Dale Grover, 58, passed away at 7:09 p.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020 at his home.

Born Nov. 21, 1961 in Jerseyville, Illinois, he was the son of Ernest Dale and Myrna Kay (Scoggins) Grover.

He married Brenda B. Schoondyke Dec. 31, 1987. She survives in Hartford.

Gary worked as a carpenter for several years, most recently for Remington Properties.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his mother, Myrna Kay Grover of Clewiston, Florida; two daughters, Heather (Derek) Gottwalt of Geneseo, Illinois, and Kelsey (Kenny) Scott of Jerseyville; a son, Marty Schoondyke of Hartford, Illinois; three grandchildren, Braxton Dale Gottwalt, Kayden Dale Gottwalt, and Jace Michael Scott; and two sisters, Jeri (Chuck) Bounds of Otterville, Illinois, and Kari Esmiol of Jensen Beach, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Grover and a sister, Terri Maltimore.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.