GARY HAMBY

HENDERSON — On Sunday, July 7, 2019, Gary Lynn Hamby son, brother and partner passed away suddenly at the age of 69 years in Henderson, Nevada.

A native of Alton, Illinois, Gary was born Jan. 27, 1950. He graduated from Alton Senior High School 1968 and he served his country in the United States Air Force as a Vietnamese linguist from 1969-1976. He graduated St. Mary's University 1979 with a BA in Management., graduated Pepperdine University 1986 with MBA in Business. Gary had a long professional career as an international business executive for Fortune 500 companies and independently, fluently speaking several languages. He was a published author in the fiction genre.

Deeply passionate about golf, he loved that he was able to play in 50 countries. He was just as passionate about making a difference through helping others and charitable works. Plus, he loved playing the guitar, writing, fine art, bridge and living in and traveling the world. Of the many places he lived abroad, one of his favorite places was Kuala Lumpur.

Gary will be forever remembered by his beloved partner of six years, Nicoline Amelung from Germany and resident of Las Vegas, Nevada, his two sisters, Janice (Genece) Hamby, Gillespie, Illinois, and Patricia Frederick and his brother-in-law, David Frederick, St. Augustine, Florida, plus two step-sisters, Diana Smith, Bunker Hill, Illinois and Sharon Garret, Alton. Gary was predeceased by his parents, Barnell Lee Hamby and Mary Lou Butler and his older brother, Dennis Lee Hamby.

Arrangements are under the direction of Palm Mortuary in Las Vegas. Contributions in memory of Gary may be made to The , , or 1-800-DIABETES (800-342-2383