Gary King
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALTON — Gary King, 73, passed away at 3:48 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at his residence. He was born on Dec. 22, 1946, in Alton, Illinois, the son of the late Karl E. and Leona A. (Clark) King. He married the former Janet Woods and she preceded him in death on Oct. 22, 2019. Survivors include his son, Gary Robert King of Bethalto, Illinois; a sister, Carol Schoeneweis of Plainview, Illinois; a brother, John King of Dupo; his cousin, Ed and Cathy Lievers of Rosewood Heights, Illinois; and many other extended family and friends. Gary was formerly employed as an administrative assistant for the Alton School District. Cremation rites have been accorded. Private family inurnment will be held at Fidelity Cemetery in Fidelity, Illinois. Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com. Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois, is in charge of cremation arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Inurnment
Fidelity Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pitchford Funeral Home
2555 Vaughn Road
Wood River, IL 62095
(618) 259-6462
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved