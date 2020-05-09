ALTON — Gary King, 73, passed away at 3:48 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at his residence. He was born on Dec. 22, 1946, in Alton, Illinois, the son of the late Karl E. and Leona A. (Clark) King. He married the former Janet Woods and she preceded him in death on Oct. 22, 2019. Survivors include his son, Gary Robert King of Bethalto, Illinois; a sister, Carol Schoeneweis of Plainview, Illinois; a brother, John King of Dupo; his cousin, Ed and Cathy Lievers of Rosewood Heights, Illinois; and many other extended family and friends. Gary was formerly employed as an administrative assistant for the Alton School District. Cremation rites have been accorded. Private family inurnment will be held at Fidelity Cemetery in Fidelity, Illinois. Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com. Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois, is in charge of cremation arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph from May 9 to May 10, 2020.