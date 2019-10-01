BETHALTO — Gary Ralph Layton, Jr., 39, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.

He was born in Wood River, Illinois, on July 10, 1980, the son of Gary R. and Tonya A. Layton, Sr.

Gary graduated from Civic Memorial High School in 1999 and was an owner/operator of GRL Contracting and Lighting, LLC.

Gary spent most of his time running his business. Even when he wasn't working, he was working. He was an entrepreneur at heart and saw the world differently than most of us. He was fearless and spent his time here with us chasing his dreams. That was one of his best qualitites. If he had his heart set on something, you couldn't stop him. He would do whatever it takes to make it happen. Gary knew no stranger and wouldn't turn his back to anyone. He had a heart of gold and would give anyone his last dollar.

Gary spent his free time riding motorcycles, bow hunting, playing pool, drag racing, running his company, and spending time with his friends and family. Gary did have a greater passion than work, his daughter. He was an amazing father and will be dearly missed.

Survivors include his parents; a daughter, Blakelyn M. Hemker of Land of Lakes, Florida; fiancé, Gracie Dannis of Bethalto; sister, Crystal Jo (Ryan) Comardelle of Abita Springs, Louisiana; an aunt, Debbie (Michael) Signorino of Wood River; an uncle, John Williams of Alton, Illinois; a niece, Lyla Ann Comardelle; a cousin, John Williams, Jr; and several extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ralph and Maggie Layton; and two aunts, Brenda K. Williams and Karen Jo Layton.

Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. He gave the gift of life, as he was an organ donor.

A memorial visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 4 from 4 p.m. until the time of a Celebration of Life at 7 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, with Pastor Brian Zitt officiating.

Contributions may be made to an education fund for his daughter, Blakelyn.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.