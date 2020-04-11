BRIGHTON — Gary Eugene Lewis, 72, of Brighton, Illinois, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at home with his family by his side.

He was born on July 25, 1947, in Ironton, Missouri, the son of the late Harold and Lucile (Cooper) Lewis.

Gary married Donna Rae Williamson on July 1, 1978. She survives.

He was a journeyman for the Ford Motor Company before retiring in 2006; and owned and operated Mom's Maid Service. Gary was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Brighton and a member of the Masonic Lodge.

Gary is survived by his wife, Donna; two children, Sarah (Wade) Joiner of Granite City, Illinois, and Brian (Emily Park) Lewis of Madison Wisconsin; also two grandchildren, Gracie and Samantha Joiner.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Per his wishes cremation rites have been accorded with a memorial service at a later date.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Brighton.

