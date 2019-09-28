GODFREY — Gary Don Ralston, 77, peacefully passed from this life on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the home of his daughter and son-in-law in Godfrey, Illinois with his devoted wife by his side.

He was born May 22, 1942, in Alton, Illinois, the son of John Ryeburn and Macie (Jouett) Ralston.

He married Patricia Ellen Rook on April 29, 1961, in Wood River, Illinois. She survives.

He was a machinist for Olin Winchester for 41 years prior to his retirement in May 2002. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. His favorite passtime was cutting trees, splitting logs and stacking the wood in the shed that he built. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren at sporting events and taking family trips.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Monica (Bud) Bornes of Alton, Ann (Miles) McLaughlin of Godfrey and Erin (Mike) Oxford of Bunker Hill; and seven grandchildren, Lori (Mike) Mortland of Hardin, Tabi (Matt) Schulte of Godfrey, Caitlin McLaughlin of Alton, Lauren McLaughlin of St. Louis, Jamie McLaughlin of Godfrey, Taylor Oxford of Wood River, Garrett Oxford of Bunker Hill and Kamryn Oxford of Bunker Hill. He also leaves four great-grandchildren: Quinten Schulte, Peyton Schulte, Kiersten Schulte and Cole Mortland.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert Ralston.

Cremation rites have been accorded. In celebration of his life a visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. Pastor Dennis Hill of the First United Methodist Church of Jerseyville will officiate a memorial service beginning at 7 p.m.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the .