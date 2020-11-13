COTTAGE HILLS — Gary L. Rhodes, 67, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at his home.

Born May 17, 1952 in Wood River, Illinois, he was the son of Val and Carol (Ferguson) Ash.

A U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, Gary worked a variety of occupations, including pouring concrete and working construction jobs.

He volunteered for many hours at the Community Hope Center in Cottage Hills, Illinois, driving trucks to pick up food and supplies.

He loved riding his motorcycle, often riding after the first snowfall of the year.

Gary also was a very talented musician, playing guitar, bass guitar, and harmonica.

Survivors include his father, Val Ash of Cottage Hills; a son, Tom (Leanne) Thompson of Godfrey, Illinois; three grandchildren, Ben, Ava, and James Thompson; and two sisters, Debbie and Valicia of Galveston, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Ash; a son, Scott Rhodes; and a sister, Dawn.

Due to Covid-19 crowd restrictions, private burial will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri.

Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.