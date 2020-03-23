ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — Gary Wayne Stockdale, Sr., 72, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at his residence.

Born Aug. 2, 1947 in Detroit, Michigan, he was the son of John Frank and Alma (Rindenspacher) Stockdale.

A U.S. Army veteran, he worked 30 years for the Ford Motor Company before retiring in 2001. A retired member of the United Auto Workers, he was an avid woodworker that could build and recreated just about anything and enjoy auctions and yard sales.

He married Susan E. Press on Dec. 28, 1966 in Ferndale, Michigan. She survives.

Surviving also are a son, Gary W. Stockdale, II; daughter, Elizabeth Stockdale; granddaughter, Sophie Stockdale; and brothers, Johnny Stockdale and Dennis Stockdale.

His parents; brother, Gerald Stockdale; and sisters, Delores Puccio and Irene Stockdale preceded in death.

Services will be conducted Wednesday at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois.

Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.