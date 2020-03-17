JERSEYVILLE — Gary Paul Strebel passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 in Jerseyville, Illinois.

Gary, 78, was the only child born to Sylvester Paul and Charlotte (Shaw) Strebel of Jerseyville. On July 15, 1941. He attended Southern Illinois University in Rolla and was an auditor at the Rock Island Arsenal for over 30 years.

He is survived by his daughter, Gail; his grandson, Blake; his aunt, Colleen Shaw: and cousins Dave, Debbie, Carol, Chris, and Marcy.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Charlotte Strebel.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 19, from 10 a.m. – noon at Alexander Funeral Home. Funeral will follow the visitation at noon at Alexander Funeral Home with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Defenders of Wildlife or the St. Joseph's Indian School.

Alexander Funeral Home in Charge of Arrangements.