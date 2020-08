Or Copy this URL to Share

GRANITE CITY — Gary Alan Vogeler, 59, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. Private graveside service is Friday, Sept. 4, at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, Illinois. Memorials: American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association. www.irwinchapel.com.



